Sunrise Children's Services hosts Run for the Ranch 5K in Winchester

Sunrise Children's Services helps nearly 1,000 abused and neglected children and family members in Kentucky. You can help the non-profit help even more children by supporting the Run for the Ranch 5K. It will be Saturday, September 11 from 8-11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Christian Church in Winchester. To register, go to sunrise.org/event/run-for-the-ranch-5k/.
Posted at 1:38 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 13:38:01-04
