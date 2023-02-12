Super Bowl snacks with Hall's Beer Cheese

Throw a game-winning Super Bowl party with snacks made with Hall's Beer Cheese.

Party Chef Lindsey Cook shows you how to make Hall's Beer Cheese Spicy Queso.

The original Hall’s Snappy Beer Cheese recipe was developed in Central Kentucky more than half a century ago.

Hall’s Beer Cheese Spicy Queso

Recipe yields 3-4qt Crockpot

12 oz. Evaporated Milk

8 oz. Container of Hall’s Original Snappy or Hot-n-Snappy Beer Cheese

2 Tablespoons fresh or Canned diced green chilies.

6 oz. Cubed Pepper jack Cheese

1 Tablespoon Cornstarch

1 teaspoon each / chili powder. Red pepper flakes, garlic powder

Heat setting on low: combine evaporated milk, Hall’s, Beer Cheese in crockpot, stir in remaining ingredients one at a time. Cover with lid and cook on low for 2-3 hours stirring occasionally. Leave on warm to serve.

Serve with Chips and diced jalapeños, red peppers, fresh cilantro for garnish.