Superhero saga debuts at Lexington Children's Theatre: Embark on a thrilling superhero saga in a show making its world premiere at the Lexington Children's Theatre. Lali Marquez is just a normal teenager until a mysterious Quetzal feather sprouts from her arm, beginning her epic superhero journey. Teamed up with her comic-loving BFF Nicki, they’re on a mission to uncover ancient Aztec secrets and take down the evil forces invading their school. Infused with humor, heroism, and heartfelt moments, Quetzali and the Comic Book Queen vs. The Alebrije of Darkness: Live in the School Cafeteria promises an unforgettable theatrical experience you won’t want to miss. Join this celebration of friendship, family, and finding the (super)power within yourself.

Quetzali and the Comic Book Queen vs. The Alebrije of Darkness: Live in the School Cafeteria

Where: Lexington Children's Theatre, 418 West Short Street

When: Saturday, February 15 2:30pm (Sensory Friendly); Saturday, February 15 7:00pm (Pay What You Will); Sunday, February 16 2:00pm

Box Office: (859) 254-4546, ext. 245

Buy Tickets Online: Buy Tickets