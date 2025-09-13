Surgery on Sunday celebrates 20th anniversary

Surgery on Sunday is the only nonprofit of its kind in the United States. The organization based in Lexington provides medically necessary outpatient surgeries at no cost to income-eligible, uninsured or underinsured individuals who do not qualify for federal or state assistance.

Surgery on Sunday is celebrating its 20th year of changing lives, one surgery at a time. Since it started in September 1995, it has helped more than 15,000 patients, from ages 18 months to 78 years old. It is funded solely by grants and donations.

Phone: (859) 246-0046

Website: Surgery on Sunday

