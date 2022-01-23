'Sweat4Surgeries' in Lexington benefits Surgery on Sunday nonprofit

You can get a great workout and help a great cause at the 7th annual Sweat4Surgeries in Lexington. The 25-hour fitness marathon raises money for the non-profit organization, Surgery on Sunday. Josh Bowen is the owner of Aspire Fitness and a Surgery on Sunday board member. He started the event in 2016. It begins on Friday, January 28 at 5:00 p.m. and ends on Saturday, January 29 at 6:00 p.m. Learn more about the event and Surgery on Sunday at https://surgery-on-sunday.dojiggy.io/sweat4surgeries/Campaign/Details.