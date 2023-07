What started as a taco stand in 1969 now has 400 restaurants in 23 states. Taco John’s newest location is in Nicholasville at the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center. We get a taste of their traditional Mexican dishes with a twist and show you how they are giving back to the community.

The restaurant is at 525 East Brannon Road and is open every day from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information, call (859) 724-7492 or visit here.