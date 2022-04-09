Tailgate in style with Violets Boutique

Violets Boutique is celebrating ten years of offering unique gifts, clothing, home decor, and more in Lexington. Owner Kim Bryant shows Jennifer Palumbo how to tailgate in style at Keeneland this spring with everything you need for a winning champagne brunch. Visit the store in the Chinoe Shopping Center at 1060 Chinoe Road, Suite 160. It is open Monday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday. For more information, call (859) 281-1100 or visit Violets Boutique (violetsboutiquelex.com).