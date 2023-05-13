Take a trip to Belterra Casino Resort

Belterra Casino Resort is the closest you will get to Las Vegas without having to travel far. You can relax at the first-class resort, try your luck at gambling, enjoy a delicious meal, play the Tom Fazio Golf Course, and catch a concert all in one place. The casino and resort are at 777 Belterra Drive in Florence, Indiana. Plan your trip by calling (812) 427-7777 or visit their website https://www.belterracasino.com/. With our Half-Off Deal, you spend $200 and get a $400 voucher, while supplies last. Sign up for the deal at https://lex18deals.com/index.php?index_type=promo-detail&h=1567955. The deal goes live on Saturday, May 13, 2023, after Best of the Bluegrass at 7:30 p.m.