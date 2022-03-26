Take a trip to Old Fort Harrod State Park

Best of the Bluegrass hits the road to historic Harrodsburg to celebrate the people and places that make it special. Take a trip back in time at Old Fort Harrod State Park to see what life was like in the 1770s. A replica of the first settlement has been built not far from where the original fort was. Austin Pollack shares this chapter in the history of Harrodsburg. Learn more about Old Fort Harrod at Old Fort Harrod State Park | Ky Parks.