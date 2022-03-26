Take a trip to Shaker Village and see some sheep

Best of the Bluegrass hits the road to historic Harrodsburg to celebrate the people and places that make it special. Historic Shaker Village was once home to a community of thriving Shakers. Today it is a working farm with horses, steers, and sheep. Evelyn Shultz takes you to Pleasant Hill for lambing season. Plan your trip at Plan A Trip | Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (shakervillageky.org).

Spring is the perfect time to visit Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg. Billy Rankin, vice president of public programming and marketing, shares fun activities planned for every Saturday in April. They include Family Farm Days, Brunch with the Babies, and the annual Easter egg hunt. Check out the calendar of events at Plan A Trip | Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (shakervillageky.org).