Taylor Tourism- Fourth of July Celebration

4th of July &amp; Jets over Ky
Posted at 12:35 PM, Jun 24, 2024

Get ready to declare your independence from ordinary celebrations! Join us as we explore Taylor County's spectacular 4th of July festivities, the largest Independence Day celebration in Kentucky. This six-day family-friendly event features food, music, parades, shopping, fireworks, and more. Plus, don't miss Jets Over Kentucky, the world's grandest jet event. Find out all the star-spangled details and plan your visit to Taylor County!

