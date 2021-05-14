Teacher of the Week: Artrylle Trent

Congratulations to Artrylle Trent, our Teacher of the Week! The Marine veteran is a special education teacher at Scott County High School, as well as an assistant coach of the varsity football team and head coach of the junior varsity football team. If you would like to nominate a teacher, send us a message on the Best of the Bluegrass Facebook page or email us at bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv.
Posted at 2:46 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 14:46:10-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.