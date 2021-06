It's time to celebrate our Teacher of the Week. It's been a rough year for both students and faculty trying to teach and learn through a computer.

This nomination comes to us from Heather Watts. She says "From day 1, Mrs. Kindred has reached through that computer screen and wrapped her students in her arms and taught, lead, praised, danced, joked, giggled their way through 4th grade."

Congratulations to Mary Beth Kindred of Veteran's Park Elementary in Lexington, our Teacher of the Week!