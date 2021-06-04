Congratulations to our Teacher of the Week, Theresa Davis! She is a math teacher at Rockcastle County Middle School.

Anita Albright sent us this nomination: "I would love to nominate Theresa Davis of Rockcastle County Middle School. My grandson has been homeschooled during the pandemic and unfortunately fallen behind. Mrs. Davis has been tutoring him 3 days a week for 2 to 3 hours each day. Rockcastle has many, many superb teachers and aides, but never in all my life have I had the pleasure of knowing one so selfless. Please, please pick Mrs. Davis as this would show some amount of the huge gratitude I feel for her and all the staff."