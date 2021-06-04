Watch
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Teacher of the Week: Theresa Davis

items.[0].videoTitle
Congratulations to our Teacher of the Week, Theresa Davis! She is a math teacher at Rockcastle County Middle School.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 14:14:30-04

Congratulations to our Teacher of the Week, Theresa Davis! She is a math teacher at Rockcastle County Middle School.

Anita Albright sent us this nomination: "I would love to nominate Theresa Davis of Rockcastle County Middle School. My grandson has been homeschooled during the pandemic and unfortunately fallen behind. Mrs. Davis has been tutoring him 3 days a week for 2 to 3 hours each day. Rockcastle has many, many superb teachers and aides, but never in all my life have I had the pleasure of knowing one so selfless. Please, please pick Mrs. Davis as this would show some amount of the huge gratitude I feel for her and all the staff."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight