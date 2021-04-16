Congratulations to our Teacher of the Week! Tiffany Long teaches special education to third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students at Mercer Intermediate School in Harrodsburg. If you’d like to nominate a teacher, send a message to the Best of the Bluegrass Facebook page or email us at bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv.
