Tee Dee Young performs at Jeff Ruby's in downtown Lexington October 30

Lexington native Tee Dee Young has performed with legends including James Brown, Aretha Franklin, and the Jackson 5. The blues artist has been making music for more than 50 years. You can often find him at Tee Dee's Lounge at 266 E. 2nd Street in Lexington. Tee Dee will be performing at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in downtown Lexington on Saturday, October 30. You can connect with him on his website, https://teedeeyoungblues.com/.