Watch
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Tee Dee Young performs at Jeff Ruby's in downtown Lexington October 30

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:49 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 13:52:09-04

Lexington native Tee Dee Young has performed with legends including James Brown, Aretha Franklin, and the Jackson 5. The blues artist has been making music for more than 50 years. You can often find him at Tee Dee's Lounge at 266 E. 2nd Street in Lexington. Tee Dee will be performing at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in downtown Lexington on Saturday, October 30. You can connect with him on his website, https://teedeeyoungblues.com/.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps