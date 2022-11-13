Thanksgiving meals to go

You can get a delicious Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings without spending all day in the kitchen. Good Foods Co-Op in Lexington can do all the cooking for you with delicious meals to-go. You can also order the items separately. The deadline for Thanksgiving pre-orders is Wednesday, November 16, and orders can be picked up until Wednesday, November 23. The store is located at 455 Southland Drive, Unit D. To place an order, call (859) 278-1813 or visit their website Home - Good Foods Co-op.