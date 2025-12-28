The Best of 2025: Chef Jason Smith

(LEX 18) — Jason Smith is a self-taught baker and chef who grew up in Laurel County, Kentucky. He got his big break in 2017 when he was crowned the winner of season 13 of "Food Network Star" and "Holiday Baking Championship."

In 2025, Smith released his second cookbook, "Lord Honey: Decadent Desserts Eight Ingredients or Less." He also put his culinary skills to the test on the Food Network competition, "Beat Bobby Flay."

2026 will be another big year for Jason Smith. He will be working on new TV shows and a new line of spices. He will also return to Lexington for the 2026 Crave Food and Music Festival.

