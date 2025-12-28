The Best of 2025: Country Artist Alex Miller

(LEX 18) — We first met country artist Alex Miller when he was a 17-year-old contestant on "American Idol" in 2021. The singer-songwriter from Garrard County, Kentucky won over the judges and fans. His big break landed him a manager, booking agent, and record label. Miller has worked with some of country's biggest names and made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2024.

2025 marked another big year of making music and touring. He performed at the Country Music Hall of Fame in October 2025. With that performance, he has now hit all the legendary stages in Nashville with the Grand Ole Opry, The Ryman, and The Bluebird Cafe. He finished recording in the studio and will release his second full-length album in 2026.

Follow Alex Miller at Alex Miller Country.

