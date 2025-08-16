The Bridal Bliss Summer Classic is coming to Lexington

If you are planning to get married, the Bridal Bliss Summer Classic in Lexington is the place to be. The event at The Clerestory at Greyline Station features more than 100 wedding professionals with cakes and catering to taste, photographers to meet, flowers to smell, dresses, tuxedos, DJ's, invitations and a whole lot more. Admission is free, and you're encouraged to bring guests who are helping you with your planning process. Don't miss their gown, floral and cake galleries that let you compare different designs and styles side-by-side. Pre-register today for faster entry upon arrival.

2025 Bridal Bliss Summer Classic

When: Sunday, August 24 from 1:00-4:00 PM

Where: The Clerestory at Greyline Station, 101 West Loudon Avenue, Lexington

Admission is free

Website: Summer Classic - Lexington (August 24, 2025) | Bridal Bliss Classic