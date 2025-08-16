Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

The Bridal Bliss Summer Classic is coming to Lexington

2025 Bridal Bliss Summer Classic
bridal.png
Posted
and last updated

If you are planning to get married, the Bridal Bliss Summer Classic in Lexington is the place to be. The event at The Clerestory at Greyline Station features more than 100 wedding professionals with cakes and catering to taste, photographers to meet, flowers to smell, dresses, tuxedos, DJ's, invitations and a whole lot more. Admission is free, and you're encouraged to bring guests who are helping you with your planning process. Don't miss their gown, floral and cake galleries that let you compare different designs and styles side-by-side. Pre-register today for faster entry upon arrival.

2025 Bridal Bliss Summer Classic
When: Sunday, August 24 from 1:00-4:00 PM
Where: The Clerestory at Greyline Station, 101 West Loudon Avenue, Lexington
Admission is free
Website: Summer Classic - Lexington (August 24, 2025) | Bridal Bliss Classic

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!