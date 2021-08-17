The Changing Room Boutique: Beautiful styles for all sizes

Women come in all shapes and sizes, and the Changing Room Boutique is celebrating them by offering unique looks for less. Owner Nettie Cohen shares the story behind her online business that she started during the pandemic and shares her passion for giving back to the community. You can shop at thechangingroomboutique.com.
Posted at 2:31 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 14:31:38-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.