Watch
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

The Changing Room Boutique: Beautiful styles for all sizes

items.[0].videoTitle
Women come in all shapes and sizes, and the Changing Room Boutique is celebrating them by offering unique looks for less. Owner Nettie Cohen shares the story behind her online business that she started during the pandemic and shares her passion for giving back to the community.
Posted at 2:31 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 14:31:38-04

Women come in all shapes and sizes, and the Changing Room Boutique is celebrating them by offering unique looks for less. Owner Nettie Cohen shares the story behind her online business that she started during the pandemic and shares her passion for giving back to the community. You can shop at thechangingroomboutique.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight