The Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event returns to Lexington

The Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event is one of the world's premier equestrian events featuring the top riders and horses. During the last weekend in April, thousands of people visit the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington to enjoy the competition as well as shopping, exhibitions and demonstrations. It also features The Defender Tailgate on cross-country day (Saturday), chocolate tasting experiences with Ethel M, and a specialized collection of Defender and Range Rover models used by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family.

Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event

When: April 24-27, 2025

Where: Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington

Website: Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event | April 24-27, 2025