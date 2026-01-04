The Good Feet Store helping support and strengthen feet for over 30 years

(LEX 18) — Foot pain can stop you in your tracks, but The Good Feet Store in Lexington may be able to help you get rid of the pain for good. It offers expert care and personalized solutions with customized arch supports, whether you are an athlete striving for peak performance or someone looking for comfort in everyday activities.

For more than 30 years, The Good Feet Store has helped thousands of people with its 3-Step Solution that supports, balances, and strengthens your feet.

The Good Feet Store

Address: 2358 Nicholasville Road, Suite 165, Lexington, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 788-3225

Website: Personally Fit Arch Supports | Lexington, KY