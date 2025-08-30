Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
For more than 30 years, the Good Feet Store in Lexington has been helping people live without pain, one step at a time. The 3-Step System is carefully designed to support, balance, and strengthen feet, guiding them into their ideal position. The Good Feet Store's arch supports are clinically proven to significantly relieve pain in four weeks. Call today to book a free personalized fitting. Walk-ins are welcome.

Address: 2358 Nicholasville Road, Suite 165, Lexington
Phone: (859) 955-5134
Website: Clinically Proven Arch Supports | Lexington, KY

