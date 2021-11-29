The GoodGiving Challenge begins November 30

The GoodGiving Challenge is an annual event that encourages people to donate to non-profit organizations in the Bluegrass. The weeklong challenge starts Tuesday, November 30 at 9 a.m. and goes through Monday, December 6. Lauren Parsons from the Blue Grass Community Foundation explains why the event is so important to the community and how people can get involved. Learn more at https://www.bggives.org/.
Posted at 3:24 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 15:28:18-05
