The hottest summer styles at Olive You Boutique

Give your wardrobe a boost with the latest looks at Olive You Boutique in Richmond. Best of the Bluegrass host Jennifer Palumbo takes you shopping with Co-Owner Katie Stallons for the hottest summer styles from head to toe. The shop also features accessories, unique Kentucky-themed gifts, and more. Visit Olive You Boutique at 118 Meridian Way #1, follow them on Instagram and Facebook, and check out their website https://oliveyouboutique.com/.
Posted at 8:27 PM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 20:27:08-04
