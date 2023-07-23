The hottest summer styles at Olive You Boutique

Give your wardrobe a boost with the latest looks at Olive You Boutique in Richmond. Best of the Bluegrass host Jennifer Palumbo takes you shopping with Co-Owner Katie Stallons for the hottest summer styles from head to toe. The shop also features accessories, unique Kentucky-themed gifts, and more. Visit Olive You Boutique at 118 Meridian Way #1, follow them on Instagram and Facebook, and check out their website https://oliveyouboutique.com/.