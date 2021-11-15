The Junior League of Lexington's Holly Day Market happening November 19-21

Shop for holiday gifts and give back to the community at the same time. The Junior League of Lexington is getting ready for its 15th annual Holly Day Market. More than 100 vendors will sell a variety of items, from clothing and Christmas decorations to home decor and children's toys. Marketing chairwoman Mallory Wood tells you how the popular event helps charities across the Bluegrass. The Holly Day Market is Friday, November 19; and Saturday, November 20, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, November 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington. For a complete list of events and ticket information, visit their website https://www.lexjrleague.com/?nd=holly_day_market.