Keeneland Race Course is celebrating 85 years of racing, and the Keeneland Shop has a wide variety of gifts to mark the milestone. Kyle Cassin, Keeneland's director of retail, takes us shopping for clothing, home decor, jewelry, children's toys and more. The Keeneland Shop is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also shop online at https://keenelandshop.com/. You can call the shop at (859) 288-4236.
The Keeneland Shop celebrates 85 years of racing with gifts to mark the milestone
Posted at 2:32 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 14:32:06-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.