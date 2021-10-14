The Keeneland Shop celebrates 85 years of racing with gifts to mark the milestone

Keeneland Race Course is celebrating 85 years of racing, and the Keeneland Shop has a wide variety of gifts to mark the milestone. Kyle Cassin, Keeneland's director of retail, takes us shopping for clothing, home decor, jewelry, children's toys and more. The Keeneland Shop is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also shop online at https://keenelandshop.com/. You can call the shop at (859) 288-4236.