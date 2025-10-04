The Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival in Harrodsburg

Harrodsburg is getting ready for the annual Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival. The three-day celebration kicks off Friday, October 10 with a "Mardi Gras" party on Main featuring New Orleans-inspired music, food and drinks. Saturday and Sunday the party moves to historic Old Fort Harrod State Park with live jazz, artisans, food, fun, and more.

2025 Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival

When: Friday, October 10-Sunday, October 11

Where: October 10 Friday Night on Main, October 11-12 Old Fort Harrod State Park

Website: KY Heritage Jazz Festival

