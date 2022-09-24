The Kentucky Theatre celebrates 100 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington landmark is marking a milestone. The Kentucky Theatre is celebrating its 100th anniversary in October with special events throughout the month.

Hayward Wilkirson, director of The Kentucky Theatre, joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about how the community can celebrate a century of cinema. The Kentucky Theatre is at 214 East Main Street in downtown Lexington.

You can call the box office at (859) 231-6997 and get a complete list of events at 100th Anniversary — The Kentucky Theatre.