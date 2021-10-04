The Kody Norris Show performs at Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour Monday night

If you like Bluegrass music, you will love The Kody Norris Show. Kody Norris and his wife, Mary Rachel, join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about making music and perform "Love Bug." Their award-winning group will perform on Monday, October 4 at the Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour. The show starts at 6:45 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre, 300 East Third Street. For more information on the Lexington concert, go to https://www.woodsongs.com/.