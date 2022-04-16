Watch
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event is back at the Kentucky Horse Park

The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event is back at the Kentucky Horse Park this year. Thousands of people will get to see world-class athletes and horses compete in Lexington. The event features more than 100 vendors in the Trade Fair, great food and drinks, and fun activities for the whole famil
4-14 BOTB Land Rover Three Day Event.jpg
Posted at 7:00 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 19:00:29-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event is back at the Kentucky Horse Park this year. Thousands of people will get to see world-class athletes and horses compete in Lexington. The event features more than 100 vendors in the Trade Fair, great food and drinks, and fun activities for the whole family.

The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event starts Thursday, April 28 and goes through Sunday, May 1. For a complete list of activities and tickets, visit Home - Kentucky Three Day Event, Equestrian Events Kentucky, Equine Dressage, Equine Jumping.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Prime time is all the time!

Download the App!