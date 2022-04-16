LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event is back at the Kentucky Horse Park this year. Thousands of people will get to see world-class athletes and horses compete in Lexington. The event features more than 100 vendors in the Trade Fair, great food and drinks, and fun activities for the whole family.

The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event starts Thursday, April 28 and goes through Sunday, May 1. For a complete list of activities and tickets, visit Home - Kentucky Three Day Event, Equestrian Events Kentucky, Equine Dressage, Equine Jumping.