The latest adventures of Kentucky & Derby

Frankfort native Kioni Gallahue, also known as Kentucky, and his surfing dog Derby made a splash on the Amazon Prime competiton, ‘The Pack,’ in 2021. That was just the beginning of their awesome adventures. Gallahue looks back on their big year and ahead to 2022. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook @derbycalifornia.
Posted at 2:16 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 14:16:18-05
