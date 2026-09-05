LEXINGTON, KY. (Best of the Bluegrass) — The latest looks for fall at Fayette Mall: Fayette Mall in Lexington is Kentucky’s premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destination featuring more than 150 retailers. Jennifer Palumbo goes shopping for the latest looks for fall with Joey Maldonado from American Eagle Outfitters.

One lucky viewer will win a $100 gift card from American Eagle Outfitters. To enter for your chance to win, text RETAIL to (859) 365-1119. On a mobile device, just tap this link and text in: Fayette Mall