The Lexington Legends are back

Posted at 4:04 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 16:14:28-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Legends, a beloved Minor League Baseball team, returns to the Bluegrass with exciting games and entertainment.

Under new ownership by Temerity Baseball, the team is committed to keeping the community at the forefront of Lexington Legends baseball.

Catch thrilling baseball action and enjoy family-friendly experiences at Legends Field.

Visit their website to purchase tickets and stay updated on upcoming games, promotions, and events.

Additional Information:
• Team Name: Lexington Legends
• Location: Legends Field, Lexington, Kentucky
• Website: https://www.lexingtonlegends.com
• Phone: 859-252-4487 (859-252-HITS)

