The Lexington Theatre Company celebrates 10th anniversary and Concert with the Stars

The Lexington Theatre Company is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special edition of "Concert with the Stars." The cabaret-style event features three Broadway guest stars who have performed in productions at The Lex. Haley Fish's Broadway credits including New York, New York, The Music Man, and Kiss Me Kate. Hayley Podschun has appeared on Broadway in Wicked, Hello Dolly, and Something Rotten. Darian Sanders is currently in the Broadway national tour of The Lion King.

Sanders and Lyndy Franklin Smith, co-founder of The Lexington Theatre Company ("The Lex"), join Jennifer Palumbo, and Sanders and Brock Terry perform "Any Dream Will Do" from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The Lexington Theatre Company's Concert with the Stars

Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 7:30pm

Lexington Opera House

401 West Short Street

Buy Tickets: 2025 Concert With The Stars — The Lexington Theatre Company