Midway is a small town with big charm.

Located midway between Lexington and Frankfort, Kentucky’s first town founded by a railroad has a rich history.

We take you to the Woodford County town to experience the magic of Midway with stops at Breckinridge, Gigi & George, Equus Run Vineyards, Weisenberger Mill, and more.

Plan your trip at https://reservewoodford.com/.