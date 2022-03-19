The Nest hosts 'Bippity Boppity Boutique' prom dress giveaway

It's prom season in the Bluegrass, but not all girls can afford their dream dresses. That is why the Nest Center for Women, Children and Families started the Bippity Boppity Boutique which gives young ladies free dresses and accessories that are donated from the community. The boutique is open on Saturday, April 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Wild Health Field, formerly known as Whitaker Bank Ballpark. To register or to learn more about donation, visit Bippity Boppity Boutique — The Nest Lexington.