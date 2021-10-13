The Painted Horse gives back with Celebrity Golf Classic this weekend

A central Kentucky business has seen a boost thanks to the home improvement craze and its celebrity spokeswoman, Ellen Calipari. The Painted Horse has just opened a new store in Richmond. It also has stores in Lexington and Georgetown. For more information, call (859) 523-0469 or visit their website, https://paintedhorseusa.com/.

Jimmy Flynt, president and general manager, shares the latest home decorating trends and how the Painted Horse gives back to the community. It is sponsoring the Lexington Alano Club Dinner and Golf Classic is October 17 and 18. The event is sold out, but you can still help the cause by bidding in the online auction at https://www.alanoclassic.com/.