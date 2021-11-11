The Parkette Drive-In celebrates 70th anniversary

The Parkette Drive-In in Lexington served its first customers on November 11, 1951. When Joe Smiley opened the restaurant, New Circle was just a dirt road and a Parkette milkshake was 25 cents. Brothers Jeff and Randy Kaplan restored The Parkette to its original glory, and now they are celebrating the 70th anniversary. Jennifer Palumbo takes you to the classic diner at 1230 East New Circle Road to talk to Randy Kaplan about their award-winning food that never goes out of style. Learn more about the Lexington landmark at http://theparkette.com/