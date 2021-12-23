The Pavilion in Georgetown has fun for the whole family

The Pavilion in Georgetown is fun for the whole family. The 50,000-square foot facility features indoor and outdoor recreational activities for people of all ages and abilities. During the winter, you can enjoy the indoor pool with a water slide, swim lessons, fitness classes on land and in the water, open gym, cross fit equipment and more. Kimberly Rice, director of Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation shows us all the ways you can enjoy The Pavilion. It is located at 140 Pavilion Drive. To learn more, call (502) 863-7865 and visit their website, http://thepavilionky.com/.