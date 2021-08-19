The Pinball Museum of Corbin now open

You can enjoy hundreds of pinball machines and video games from the past and present at a new museum in Corbin. For one daily fee, you can play as many games as you want and stay as long as you want. The Pinball Museum of Corbin at 111 N. Main Street is open every day except Tuesday. Learn more at https://pinballcorbin.com/.
Posted at 2:39 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 14:39:16-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.