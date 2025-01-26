The Polar Plunge in Lexington

People will jump into a pool of ice-cold water in Lexington for a good cause. The annual Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics Kentucky and its athletes. Prizes will be awarded to the top fundraising individual and teams, as well as prizes for the best costumes. You don't have to take the plunge to support the Special Olympics by registering as a virtual plunger. For more information, contact Mallory Jent at (502) 326-5002 or mjent@soky.org.

Lexington Polar Plunge

Saturday, February 8, 2025

Texas Roadhouse parking lot

3030 Lakecrest Circle

Sign up: 2025 Lexington Plunge - Lexington Polar Plunge - Special Olympics Kentucky