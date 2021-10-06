The Prichard Committee discusses grading Kentucky schools amid the pandemic

Kentucky schools faced major challenges during the past school year, and that is reflected in the latest standardized test results. Leaders with The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence say the numbers don't tell the whole story. Brigitte Blom, president and CEO, and Chaka Cummings, manager of equity and K-12 policy, share how the pandemic is affecting education equity and how The Prichard Committee is working to make sure all students have the tools they need to learn. Learn more about their efforts at https://prichardcommittee.org/.