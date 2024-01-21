The Rodeo is coming to Lexington

The American Rodeo is coming to the Kentucky Horse Park. Talented athletes will compete at Alltech Arena in Lexington in the American Rodeo Contender Tournament East Region finals. The competition includes barrel racing, bull riding, bareback riding, roping, steer wrestling, and more.

Winners advance with a chance to compete for the grand prize of $1 million. Shaeley Jenkins will be competing in Lexington and takes you behind the scenes of the high-flying fun.

American Rodeo Contender Tournament East Region Finals

January 25-27

Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park

Lexington

Tickets: American Contender Tournament Semifinals Tickets | Lexington, KY | Alltech Arena at Kentucky Horse Park (etix.com)