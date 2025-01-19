The rodeo is coming to Lexington in 2025!

As the ultimate high-stakes showdown in western sports nears, talented rodeo athletes will descend upon Lexington’s Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park for The American Contender Tournament East Region Finals. East Coast fans will have the opportunity to cheer on dedicated “Contenders” in addition to professional athletes in the Top 6-20 positions in the 2024 world standings, as they battle it out in hopes of punching their ticket to advance to The American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas to take on the top champions in the sport. Barrel racer Shaeley Jenkins joins Jennifer Palumbo with a preview of all the high-flying run and high-stakes competition that will be coming to Lexington.

The American Contender Tournament East Region Finals

Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25, 2025

Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park

4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington

Buy Tickets: Alltech Arena at Kentucky Horse Park Official Tickets | Lexington, KY