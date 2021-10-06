The Samuels House in Nelson County open to visitors

You can enjoy the ultimate Kentucky bourbon getaway. The Samuels House in Nelson County is owned and operated by the founding family of the Maker's Mark Distillery. The 200-year-old home is now accepting visitors who want to take a trip back in time to the birthplace of bourbon.

Rob Samuels, an eighth-generation whisky maker and managing director of Maker's Mark, takes us inside the Samuels House and shares how it will also help good causes in Kentucky.

To make a reservation, call (502) 999-0203 or visit https://www.thesamuelshouse.com/.