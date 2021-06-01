The Southern Deli & Tavern right in the heart of Lexington

The Southern Deli and Tavern in Lexington is known for its Southern dishes and drinks. The patio is open, and customers can enjoy live entertainment. They are open Monday-Thursday, 11am-10pm and Friday and Saturday, 11am-11pm. Check them out at 207 South Limestone and thesoutherndeliandtavern.com. For a limited time, you can get $50 in vouchers for only $25. Go to lex18deals.com to get the dining deal.
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 14:22:02-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.