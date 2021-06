The Stockyard Beef Barbeque Festival is serving up some mouth-watering barbeque with live music and a chance to meet some of the world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales. Jennifer takes us to Iron Works Pike in Lexington with a look ahead.

The festival is set for June 19th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with free admission! For more information check out their website, bgstockyards.com.