Since 1968, The Trustees' Table has been celebrating Shaker Village's roots by featuring delicious dishes made of seasonal ingredients fresh from their garden and local farmers. The menu offers dishes inspired by the seasons, changing based on the freshest locally available ingredients. Their family-style dinner brings a rotating selection of sides. Every meal connects you to the land, the season, and the people who tend it.

The Trustees' Table at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

Address: 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg

Phone: (859) 734-5411

Website: The Trustees Table - Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

